The Bowling Green State University men's basketball team's Mid-American Conference opener has been postponed.
The MAC announced Tuesday that the men's basketball contest between Bowling Green and Akron scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the Akron program. The game may be rescheduled for a future date.
BGSU's next scheduled game is set for New Year's Day, when the Falcons will travel to face Ball State in Muncie, Ind. for a 6:00 p.m. start.
Those holding tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to use their tickets for entry to the rescheduled contest with Akron.