Bowling Green faced off with Northern Illinois at Cochrane Stadium Sunday afternoon, with a MAC championship and NCAA tournament bid at stake for the Falcons.
Bowling Green defeated Northern Illinois 2-1 in overtime off the heels of senior Achille Robin’s penalty kick, officially anointing the Falcons as the cream of the crop in the Mid-American Conference.
“It’s amazing. These kids are just so resilient,” said head coach Eric Nichols. “They just stayed on task, and (I’m) so happy for them.”
Bowling Green fell 1-0 to West Virginia in last season’s tournament final. The Falcons turned around to win four league games this season for the first time since 2002, the last such occasion they claimed even a share of a regular-season title.
Bowling Green underwent a challenging season that saw their schedule essentially cut in half from their usual number of scheduled games, as well as having their season shifted from the traditional fall schedule to the spring.
Despite this, the Falcons entered the final day of the regular season with an opportunity to both win the regular-season MAC championship and earn a trip to the NCAA tournament, with there being no conference tournament or conference tournament champion this season. The regular season MAC champion will receive this year’s automatic bid to the national tournament.
Senior Chris Sullivan would find the net for the Falcons in the 19th minute after a feed from junior and Bowling Green native Kale Nichols. The Orange and Brown led 1-0 at half.
NIU evened the match less than 90 seconds into the second half with a goal, tying the Falcons’ de facto championship game 1-1 for the Huskies. The remainder of the second half was a stalemate, with the teams requiring overtime to determine a winner.
With 1:14 remaining in the first overtime period, Robin was fouled inside the box and rewarded a penalty kick. Robin nailed the kick, gave the Falcons their first title of any kind since 2002, and propelled them to an opportunity to play for the national championship.
“I was confident,” said Robin. “We deserve it. We worked hard for that moment. That was me but it could’ve been anybody on the team.”
Bowling Green will compete in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1997, marking nearly 25 years since the Falcons have enjoyed this level of success.
First round action begins April 29 in Cary, North Carolina, the same host city as the women’s national title tournament. Both BGSU men’s and women’s soccer will compete for the national championship for the first time in school history.