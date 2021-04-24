Bowling Green men’s soccer is headed to the national title tournament for the first time since 1997.
Bowling Green will meet Monmouth on Thursday in first-round action in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the winner advancing to play the two-seeded Pitt Panthers.
The Falcons defeated Northern Illinois on Sunday at home inside Cochrane Stadium. A penalty kick in overtime from senior Achille Robin helped claim the MAC title and automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Championships, known as the College Cup.
Head coach Eric Nichols said he is excited to keep coaching his team.
“One-hundred percent just being with my team more,” said Nichols, who is in his 12th season at the helm and coaching in his first NCAA College Cup. “We get to get out and train tomorrow and 100%, that’s it.”
Bowling Green men’s soccer will meet Monmouth for the first time in program history.
“We don’t generally change for our opponents,” Nichols said. “Whether we’re playing Monmouth or Western Michigan, who we know very well, we focus on ourselves more so anyway.”
For the players, it’s an opportunity to realize a goal they’ve had since first stepping foot on campus.
“It’s been so long since BG’s been in the NCAA tournament,” said captain and junior midfielder Jensen Lukacsko. “It’s just really exciting. It’s surreal, and I think we can all say we all came here for this moment.
“We think we’re one of the hardest working teams, if not the hardest, in the country. We come here on our own in the summer, we’re doing our own fitness … and it’s all paying off.”
Senior midfielder Vinny Worner said the team has been focused on the post season.
“This is what we came here to do. We came here to compete for NCAA championships,” Worner said.
Monmouth is representatives of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, having secured the conference’s automatic qualifying bid after defeating the top three seeds in their conference tournament. Monmouth is 5-2-1 this season and riding a four-game winning streak. The Falcons finished 7-4-1 this season.
The match between the Falcons and Hawks starts at 6 p.m. in Bryan Park.