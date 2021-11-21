Bowling Green State University men’s soccer fell to Indiana University, 2-0, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.
The Falcons were coming off an upset road win over Louisville in the first round. They couldn’t bring that momentum to this road trip.
BGSU looked like they belonged in the first half. They kept most of the possession but couldn’t get a shot off.
In the first half, the Falcons only recorded one shot.
BGSU had to play catch-up in the second half.
A minute into the new half, IU junior Victor Bezerra scored to make it a 1-0 game.
Shortly after, redshirt senior Spencer Glass hit the bottom corner with his left foot to make it a 2-0 game.
Glass scored after junior Herbert Endeley carved through the Falcons’ defense to cross it over.
BGSU had 11 shots in the second half. Only two were on goal. The Falcons finished with a total of three shots on goal in the game.
It was hard for the Falcons to sustain any momentum, logging seven foul calls.
Sophomore goalkeeper Brandon Graves did not record a save in the game.
BGSU ends the season with a 11-6-3 record. Since their tie against Northern Illinois on Oct. 16, they went 2-4-1.