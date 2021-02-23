ELMA, N. Y. — Nathan Masters and Kyle Cusimano scored to lift the Bowling Green men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Syracuse University Tuesday afternoon. The match was held at Sahlen’s Sports Park.
Masters, a sophomore, gave the Falcons the lead in the 16th minute. He scored off of a corner kick by senior Chris Sullivan. For Masters, the goal was the first of his collegiate career.
Early in the second half, the Falcons took advantage of a miscue by SU goalkeeper Russell Shealy. Freshman Kyle Cusimano scored his second goal in as many career games, with Sullivan – who now has six points on the season – again providing the assist.
Just under four minutes after Cusimano’s goal, Syracuse cut the lead in half with a penalty kick. That PK, by Simon Triantafillou in the 58th minute, got SU within a single goal, but it was the only goal sophomore Logan Kowalczyk would allow.
Kowalczyk, making his first collegiate start, had two saves to earn the second win of his BGSU career.