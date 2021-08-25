The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team has been picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference race in the 2021 season. The preseason poll, the result of voting by the conference’s six head coaches, was released by the league office on Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia was picked to capture the regular-season and tournament titles in the fall of 2021. The Mountaineers received three of the seven first-place votes and 40 total points.
The voting could not have been much closer, as Akron was picked to finish second with 39 points, while the Falcons received 38 points. BGSU was the choice of two coaches to win the regular-season crown, while UA and Western Michigan received one vote each.
WMU (30 points), Northern Illinois (22), Georgia State (17) and Georgia Southern (10) round out the poll. The latter two schools join the MAC as affiliate members for men’s soccer in the fall of 2021.
BGSU was also picked to finish third in the spring, but went on to win the MAC regular-season title and advance to the NCAA Championships.
WVU received three votes to win the 2021 MAC Tournament, while BGSU earned two and UA and WMU one apiece. The MAC Men’s Soccer Tournament was not held in the 2020-21 academic year.
The Falcons begins the 2021 regular season with a pair of matches this week.
Head coach Eric Nichols and the defending Mid-American Conference champions host IUPUI tonight with first touch scheduled for 7 at Cochrane Stadium.
On Sunday night, the Falcons will take on Gonzaga University, with that match scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time at LugerField in Spokane, Washington.
There will be a banner unveiling prior to tonight’s match, commemorating the Falcons’ MAC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in the spring of 2021.
BGSU returns 15 of last season’s 18 letterwinners, including eight of the 11 starters from the spring. The 2020(-21) Falcons went 7-5-1 overall and 5-2-1 in MAC play, winning the conference regular-season title and advancing to the NCAA Championships for the seventh time in school history, but the first time since 1997.
The Falcons won the MAC regular-season crown outright for the first time since 1996, and for just the second time since the MAC began sponsoring the sport of men’s soccer in 1993 (BG tied for first in the final league regular-season standings in both 2000 and 2002.