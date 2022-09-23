The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team returns home for a pair of matches vs. Michigan foes, beginning with a non-conference contest this weekend.
The Falcons face Oakland University tonight with first touch set for 7 at Cochrane Stadium.
BGSU opens the Mid-American Conference schedule on Tuesday, facing Western Michigan University in another 7 p.m. start at Cochrane. Admission for all home regular-season matches is free.
The Falcons are 1-2-3 on the young season, after picking up a 3-1 win at Air Force on Saturday night.
BGSU has allowed just four goals in six matches, with one coming via a penalty kick, and the Falcons have now scored four goals of their own this season.
In this season’s six matches, the Falcons have neither scored nor allowed a first-half goal. In fact, seven-straight BGSU contests, dating to last season, have been knotted up, 0-0, at the intermission.
Six-foot, 170-pound junior goalkeeper Brendan Graves (Perrysburg) and the BGSU back line have been stellar in goal this season so far.
Graves has allowed just four goals – including one on a PK – in 540 minutes of action. Graves has 15 saves and a goals-against average of 0.67 this season. He now has a career GAA of 1.22 and four shutouts in 13 career starts.
The Falcons have been picked to win the MAC regular-season title in 2022. BGSU received 19 points in the league preseason coaches’ poll, with both Akron and Northern Illinois garnering 18 points.
Oakland enters tonight’s match with a record of 0-5-2. The Golden Grizzlies are coming off of a scoreless draw on the road against Michigan.
Oakland also played Purdue Fort Wayne to a draw, 1-1, in the team’s lone Horizon League match to date.
Dawson Schrum leads the team with two assists and four points this season, while Michael Sly, Jr., has started each of the last three matches in goal. He has 28 saves, one shutout and a goals-against average of 1.20 on the season.
Last year, Oakland coach Eric Pogue’s club went 12-7-2 overall and 8-1-1 in HL play, winning the league tournament and advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Western Michigan has a 5-1 record heading into a Friday matchup with Northern Illinois. The Broncos have won five-straight matches, including victories over Big Ten Conference foes Michigan State, Wisconsin and Northwestern.
WMU has outscored the last two opponents, Purdue Fort Wayne and St. Thomas, by a combined 7-0 score.
Charlie Sharp and Dylan Sing have eight points apiece, as Sharp has four goals while Sing has a pair of goals and four assists.
In goal, MSU transfer Hunter Morse has 13 saves, four shutouts and a GAA of just 0.50. Last season, coach Chad Wiseman’s club went 7-6-5 overall and 2-3-1 in MAC play.
Following the WMU match, the Falcons will hit the road to face Georgetown on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Then, the Falcons close the regular-season schedule with seven-straight MAC matchups, beginning with a home game vs. Akron on Thursday, Oct. 6.