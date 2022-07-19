Transfer student-athlete Tom Bell is joining the Bowling Green State University men’s golf team. Coming from Hawkeye Community College, Bell brings a long list of accolades to the Bowling Green roster, according to head coach John Powers.
“Tom is a tremendous athlete and has taken big steps the last two years towards making an impact at the Division I level,” Powers said. “We are thrilled to be adding a player with Tom’s athletic background as well as someone who has two years of experience playing here in the United States. I can’t wait for Tom to arrive and get to work for the upcoming season.”
Bell was a key contributor to the Hawkeye roster over the past two seasons. In 2022 his exceptional play earned him meet champion at both the NIACC Invite and DMACC Invite. Bell helped the RedTails secure a 12th-place overall finish in this year’s NJCAA Nationals Meet, where he shot a team-best 78,71,76,73 – 298. That score ensured him a tie for 13th overall in the tournament. He was named 2022 Male Athlete of the Year and NJCAA National All-American.
Bell was born in London, England, and his home is in High Wycombe, England. Before attending Junior College, he played field hockey, tennis, and soccer for the Royal Grammar School in Wycombe.
He played a round of golf with his granny and grandad and found his passion.
“They taught me so much about golf and life,” said Bell about the influence his grandparents have on his success.
He said he is grateful to his mother for her hard work and kindness to allow him to chase his dreams in the sport of golf. His career ambition is to play golf professionally.
Bell is looking forward to joining the Falcons.
“I loved the look of the golf program and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Coach Powers who was a big part of my decision to come to BGSU. I am more than excited to be a Falcon,” he said.