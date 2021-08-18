The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program has announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule, which includes a matchup at Ohio State.
The non-conference slate features 11 contests, including an appearance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament, and six home games at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons host Norfolk State (Nov. 19), Chicago State (Nov. 28), Oakland (Dec. 7) and Robert Morris (Dec. 19). Two additional home games will be announced at a later date.
BGSU will open the season at Western Carolina (Nov. 9) and will head to Ohio State (Nov. 15) as the opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Falcons travel to Florida for their final two games of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, starting with Milwaukee (Nov. 23) and either Southern Utah or Yale (Nov. 24). Bowling Green’s final non-conference goad game will be at Duquesne (Dec. 1).
“I’m excited about our slate of nonconference games for the 2021-2022 season,” said head coach Michael Huger. “We will test ourselves early by opening the season with a true road game at Western Carolina. Shortly after returning, we will take on Ohio State, which will be a great measuring stick for our team.
“After a home battle against an NCAA Tournament team in Norfolk State, we will head to Fort Myers and compete in one of the more competitive mid-major tournament brackets in the country. We will begin by lacing up against Milwaukee, who will feature Patrick Baldwin, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2021 class. Additional games against Duquesne, Oakland and Robert Morris will equally prepare us for an always-challenging MAC schedule. November can’t come soon enough.”
Dates and opponents for MAC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.