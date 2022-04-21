Jamai Felt, a 6-foot-9 forward from Boston, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball.
Felt becomes the second player the Falcons will add as an incoming freshman this fall, joining guard Willie Lightfoot. Felt plans to major in business.
“Jamai is an ultra athletic and skilled forward who is loaded with upside,” said head coach Michael Huger. “Standing 6-foot-9, with the ability to score inside and out, rebound and block shots, Jamai will be a mismatch nightmare for our opponents at the forward position. Jamai will be a terrific addition to our program on and off the court. His best basketball is still ahead of him and we can’t wait to unlock all his skills and potential.”
Felt captained his high school team at Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, New York) to a 29-6 record during the 2021-22 season, the best season in program history. The 6-foot-9 lefty averaged over 22 points per game for the Falcons along with 15 rebounds and four blocks per game. The consistent performances allowed Felt and the Falcons to capture three tournament championships with Felt taking home multiple tournament MVP awards as well.
“I chose BGSU because of the great energy around the program,” Felt said. “I noticed it as soon as I walked on campus from the coaches, staff, administrators and entire athletic department at Bowling Green. It felt like somewhere I could be the best version of myself.”