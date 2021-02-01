The Bowling Green men’s Tuesday basketball game at Eastern Michigan has been postponed.
BGSU will now host Western Michigan on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Stroh Center. The two teams were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but the game is being moved up. The Falcons do not have a game scheduled for Saturday at this time.
Other Mid-American Conference basketball postponements that were announced on Monday:
Tuesday – Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Saturday – Eastern Michigan at Ohio
Tuesday – Eastern Michigan at Miami