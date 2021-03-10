ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Bowling Green Falcons men's golf team carded a season-best team score of 289 on the final day of the Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island event Monday.
The strong close vaulted the Falcons ahead of Minnesota on the final leaderboard, while also tying with Memphis.
"Today was a pretty big improvement from the rounds we have played this year,” BG head coach John Powers said. “We were able to count four quality scores today. This is a tournament that we can really build on moving forward as we prepare for the rest of the spring season."
The Falcons were led by senior Nick Hofland, who finished T-35 by shooting -1 (71) over the final 18 holes, which was BG's low round for the weekend.
Hofland birdied four of the final six holes on the day to get in red figures over the final 18 holes.
Dylan Fitchet made his season debut on the week, improving each round on his way to a 75-73-72 and a T-42 finish. Along with Fitchet, Tom North also shot even par on the day, allowing him to finish T-51.
Ian Mackenzie-Olson's final-round 74 was his best round of the event, while Ward Kyle birdied in every round for the Falcons.
Michigan State hosted the event, which featured three ranked schools and nearly all Power Five institutions. Iowa won the tournament, followed by efforts from Notre Dame and Georgia Southern.
Next up is the Missouri Intercollegiate April 5-6 in Columbia, Missouri.