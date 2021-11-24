Bowling Green State University hockey will go on their third conference road trip of the season this holiday weekend to take on Northern Michigan University.
The Falcons are coming off a home series sweep over Lake Superior State. Head coach Ty Eigner said the wins were beneficial to the team’s mindset.
“After the weekend we had in Minnesota State and then to come from behind on Saturday, after giving up the two goals, was a big deal for our guys,” Eigner said.
The ice arena in Marquette is the most unusual in the CCHA. Eigner said the Wildcats have an Olympic-sized ice sheet.
There will be more space for these offenses to work on.
NMU is second in the conference with 52 goals scored on the season. They have three players in the conference top 10 in goals scored.
Junior AJ Vanderbeck and sophomore Mikey Colella lead the CCHA with 10 goals each. Junior Hank Crone is eighth with six goals.
NMU also has their freshman Oscar Geschwind win CCHA Rookie of the Week for his play against Ferris State last weekend.
He had his first two points of his career in the game last Friday with two assists. Then he scored his first goal of his career in the game on the following Saturday.
The Wildcats’ offense will present a challenge for the Falcons’ goaltenders.
“Our goaltenders will need to be on their toes and be ready for shots from everywhere. Guys will come at them from different angles and they will try to score off the rush,” Eigner said.
The series has a good chance to have both games be an offensive showcase. NMU goaltenders give up an average of 3.64 goals per game.
BGSU is coming off an 11-goal weekend against LSS. They were led by senior Coale Norris, who had two goals and two assists in the game on Friday.
Norris was named CCHA Forward of the Week for his four point game.
BGSU will be without sophomore Chrystopher Collin for their game on Friday. Collin was suspended for his hit on a LSS player that resulted in a five minute major penalty.
Eigner said Collin will travel with the team to play on Saturday.
“We are trying to give guys opportunities in practice to see who fits where and juggling some things around. We are restricted by the number of people we can bring on the road,” Eigner said.
BGSU could distance themselves from NMU in the standings with a weekend sweep. The Falcons are third and just two points ahead of the Wildcats in the CCHA standings.