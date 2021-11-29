The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team lost to Liberty University on the road 76-72 Sunday. The non-conference matchup was part of day-two action in the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall.
Elissa Brett, making her first start of the season, led the Falcons (1-4) and tied for game honors with 17 points. Jocelyn Tate added 15 points, the highest total of her career, while Morgan Sharps added 12 points off the bench.
For the Flames (5-1), Mya Berkman had 17 points, with Dee Brown and Kennedi Williams adding 11 apiece.
Liberty took a 13-point lead, the largest of the game for either team, midway through the third period, but the Falcons then scored 11-straight points as part of a larger 20-3 run. Brett’s free throws gave BG a 62-58 lead with 5:33 left in the contest. But, the Flames responded with an 11-point run of their own to regain control.
The Falcons forced 19 LU turnovers, including 14 in the second half, and BG had a 16-9 lead in points off turnovers on the afternoon. BGSU hit eight three-point field goals, compared to just two for Liberty, but the Flames had a commanding 44-20 rebounding advantage on the day.
LU had an 18-4 lead in second-chance points against the Falcons.
Nyla Hampton had eight points and a game-high five steals, while Kenzie Lewis scored seven points and added a game-best six assists and three steals.