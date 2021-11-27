Bowling Green State University hockey ended this weekend 0-1-1 after losing in a shootout at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
With a loss in a shootout, the Wildcats earned the extra CCHA point for standings.
The Falcons and the Wildcats ended regulation in a 3-3 tie. They went to a shootout after failing to score in overtime.
Both teams went back and forth during the second period. After a scoreless first period, sophomore Mack Byers scored to give NMU a 1-0 lead.
Goals by senior Sam Craggs and freshman Spencer Schneider gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead. The goal was Schneider’s first goal of his career.
After NMU scored two goals to take the lead, junior T.J. Lloyd scored his first goal of the season to tie the game up, 3-3.
After overtime and the initial three-man shootout, the Falcons could not score in a sudden death shootout.
The special teams did not have an effect on the game this time around. After scoring two power plays Friday, the Falcons went 0-3 on the power play. Their last attempt came within the last few minutes of overtime.
For NMU, they didn’t score a power play goal this series. Their unit went 0-5 in the two games. All of their goals came at even strength.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever had a good outing today. He faced 34 shots and had 31 saves.
The Falcons had 31 shots on goal. It was an improvement from the 23 shots they had in the last game.
Senior Alex Barber had a four-point series. After getting two assists last game, he had another two assists this game.
Over the weekend, five different Falcons scored a goal. Senior Taylor Schneider was the only Falcon to have multiple goals this weekend, both coming in the first game.
BGSU will leave Marquette down a point to NMU. The Wildcats will have 18 points while the Falcons will have 17 points.
The Falcons are off next weekend before hosting Ferris State at Slater Family Ice Arena on Dec. 10 and 11. Both games will start at 7:07 p.m.