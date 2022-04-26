HOLLAND – The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team finished fourth at the MAC Championships on Sunday, marking the best finish at the MAC Championships in program history.
The Mid-American Conference added women’s golf in 1999. Since then, this is the first top four finish for the Falcons after multiple fifth place conclusions. The best holes for the Falcons came on par fours, finishing with the third-best score on such holes at +58. Bowling Green also had the fourth-most pars and the fourth-most birdies out of the 10 teams in the field.
Kayla Davis was the highest placing Falcon, finishing with a score of +7 over the three rounds, giving Davis sole possession of fourth at the event. That’s the best finish by a Falcon since 2015 when Patricia Holt came in second. Davis finished top three for both par threes and par fours. On par three holes, Davis was +1, tied for third, while being +4 on par fours for sole possession in the field of 50. Davis also logged the most pars in the field with a total of 37.
Mallory Swartz was impressive as well for the Falcons, tying for 14th in the field. Swartz was one of 11 golfers in the field to be even or better on par fives. Swartz also tallied the fifth-most birdies of the entire three rounds, registering eight.
Sammi Blackburn ended on a high note, jumping up 14 spots on the player leaderboard during the final day. The 14 spots was the largest jump by a player during day three, giving BGSU the player to do that in both the second and third rounds after MacKenzie Moore moved up 16 spots on Saturday.
Bowling Green Results
4 - Kayla Davis - 71, 77, 75 - 223 (+7)
T14 - Mallory Swartz - 81, 74, 78 - 233 (+17)
25 - MacKenzie Moore - 84, 74, 81 - 239 (+23)
T28 - Sammi Blackburn - 84, 83, 77 - 244 (+28)
39 - Nichole Cox - 83, 83, 82 - 248 (+32)
Team Standings
1 - Kent State - 296, 294, 299 - 889 (+25)
2 - Northern Illinois - 305, 298, 304 - 907 (+43)
3 - Akron - 316, 300, 310 - 926 (+62)
4 - Bowling Green - 319, 308, 311 - 938 (+74)
5 - Ball State - 319, 311, 314 - 944 (+80)
6 - Toledo - 315, 316, 318 - 949 (+85)
7 - Eastern Michigan - 330, 315, 309 - 954 (+90)
8 - Central Michigan - 317, 318, 327 - 962 (+98)
9 - Western Michigan - 332, 323, 322 - 977 (+113)
10 - Ohio - 339, 329, 328 - 996 (+132)