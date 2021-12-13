Bowling Green State University placekicker Nate Needham was named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America’s All-America team, presented by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
He was named to the first team as a placekicker and is the only player from the Mid-American Conference to earn All-America accolades in 2021 from the FWAA.
The FWAA is one of five outlets that the NCAA recognizes in compiling its annual consensus All-America squad. The others are the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.
Needham (Sr., Chesterton, Indiana) is No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate (95%) after going 19-of-20. He connected on 92.3 percent (12-of-13) of field goals from 40+ yards, which is tops in the nation. Needham is one of five players in the nation that is perfect from 50+ yards with multiple attempts. He made a 50-yard field goal at Tennessee and connected on a career-long 52-yard field goal at Kent State. Needham, a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, earlier this month was named first-team All-MAC. He also earned MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week three times this season.
Needham is only the third Falcon all-time to be named an All-American by the FWAA. He joins wide receiver Freddie Barnes, who earned first-team honors in 2009 and defensive tackle Chris Jones, who earned first-team accolades in 2012. Needham is just the second Bowling Green placekicker to earn All-America honors. He joins Brian Leaver who earned first-team accolades from the Associated Press and Football News in 1994.
Needham is one of seven players on the first team from a Group of Five school. There were a record 12 players on the combined team from a Group of Five institution, which was 22% of the total picks.
The FWAA All-America Team was first selected in 1944, three years after the organization was formed. Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been among the five teams used to formulate the NCAA’s annual consensus All-America team.