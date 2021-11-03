Bowling Green State University hockey will return to Slater Family Ice Arena this weekend to take on the Tommies of St. Thomas.
The Falcons are coming off a tough road series against Bemidji State. They split the series with one win and one loss.
Head coach Ty Eigner said one key takeaway from that series was the performance of junior Zack Rose in the net. Rose had a career-best 38 saves in the game on Oct. 29.
“Takeaway from that game was Zack was amazing. Probably as good of a game he’s played in his career here,” Eigner said.
The next game featured freshman Christian Stoever in net. Eigner said he played well in the hostile environment at Bemidji.
Stoever had 27 saves and allowed two goals. Overall, a lot of players got valuable experience playing against a top 20 program, Eigner said.
During the season, Stoever is expected to start some games. Eigner is not committed to a plan on how to split time between his two goaltenders.
“We’ll be talking about our goaltending every week. Zack’s done a really good job and I know Zack wants to play. Christian also has done a good job and deserves the opportunities,” Eigner said.
This past weekend also showed how strong the penalty kill has been for the Falcons. In the two games against the Beavers, they allowed one power play goal in eight power plays.
On the season, they have let up six power play goals on 20 attempts. BGSU is second in the CCHA in power play goals allowed.
Eigner said the penalty kill units have been improving each week as they get more comfortable in the system.
“The penalty kill has done a really good job understanding the new system that we’re playing and understanding some responsibilities that are different from how we penalty killed in the past,” Eigner said.
This will be the first time in program history BGSU is playing against St.Thomas. The Tommies were just elevated from Division 3 to Division 1 this year.
The Falcons will compete against a familiar face on the St.Thomas bench. Head coach for the Tommies as they transitioned into Division 1 is Rico Blasi. Blasi was Miami’s (OH) hockey coach from 1999-2019.
So far, St. Thomas is 1-9 with a 1-5 conference record. Their one win came against Ferris State at home.
Eigner said from the outside, St.Thomas has already made progress this year. It’s a roster made up of transfers, freshmen and players who were elevated to Division 1 with the team.
Junior Trevor Zins won CCHA Defensive Player of the Week last week. Freshman Kyler Grundy leads the team in goals with four and is ranked among the top half of the CCHA in goals.
The Tommies are last in the conference in average margin of score. They lose by an average of 2.8 goals per game. The second lowest is at -0.9.
Despite the early struggles, this weekend can be the start of a competitive conference rivalry between these two schools.
“It’s exciting to get St. Thomas in here because we believe they are going to be a valuable member of our league and they are going to be a good team,” Eigner said.