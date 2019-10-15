BGSU honors Haas

Gary F. Haas Sr. speaks at Bowling Green State University Sunday afternnon to celebrate the naming of Steller Field at Gary Haas Stadium. Haas Sr., a former BGSU baseball player, attended the school from 1971-1974. He was a member of the 1972 Mid-American Conference championship team and the NCAA regional runners-up. He was BGSU Scholar Athlete of the Year in 1974, while leading the team to a school-record 30 wins. Upon completion of his BGSU career, Haas held nine baseball records, including Most Hits in a Season and Career. He was inducted into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994, and in May 2019, his jersey number was retired.