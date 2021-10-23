The Falcon faithful propelled Bowling Green State University hockey to a win. In their home opener, the Falcons beat Miami (OH) 6-4.
This is their first game that finished in regulation this season. They now have a 2-0-2 record.
On Friday against Miami, they tied 2-2. This time around, the Falcons took care of the Redhawks in only three periods.
For senior Nathan Burke, this was his first experience playing in front of a BGSU crowd, and it was one of the best hockey experiences he has ever had.
“There’s a reason why they call it home ice advantage and I felt it tonight. It was awesome,” Burke said.
The home crowd also helped BGSU stay in the game. Despite being down early and often, they found a way to claw back.
“We kept battling and battling all the way till the end with the five minute major. Hopefully the group believes we are a group that sticks together. And really believes in each other and wants to help our brother out,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
Miami started the game off with a goal 35 seconds into the game. Senior Chase Gresock scored the goal and put up Miami 1-0 early.
BGSU kept with it and tied it up on a power play. As the power play was winding down to its last few seconds, sophomore Ethan Scardina scored right near the goal. This power play was the only power play BGSU would be on for the whole game.
Three minutes later, Gresock scored another goal to give Miami the 2-1 lead. The puck just bounced past junior goalie Zack Rose.
The Falcons had 18 shots with eight of them on goal. The Redhawks only had five shots and four of them on goal. Despite the advantage in shots, the Falcons didn’t get any to go into the net.
The second period was hectic. Five minutes into the period, Miami’s junior Ryan Savage scored from the top of the offensive zone to take a 3-1 lead.
Shortly after, BGSU junior Max Coyle got called for a penalty. After the penalty was killed, Coyle came out of the box and scored his first collegiate goal.
Just seconds later, Burke found the back of the net on a rebound. Within three minutes, Miami’s 3-1 lead turned into a 3-3 tie.
The Redhawks eventually regained the lead on a power play goal. Sophomore Thomas Daskas scored to give Miami the 4-3.
In the second period alone, BGSU had four penalties and eight penalty minutes. This limited the offense to nine shots with eight of them on goal.
Eigner was not disappointed in the offense that period. They had to focus mostly on killing penalties instead of trying for offensive opportunities.
“We were happy with our 5-on-5 offense. Unfortunately we took those penalties that took away from that,” Eigner said.
He also said the last two games showed how they want to be an up-tempo offense.
Despite the setback in the second period, the team held tough.
“We were very confident in what we could do. We knew we were going to work hard and kill those penalties off. Then come into the third period like we did and got the goal quick and finished it off,” Scardina said.
Right off the bat in the third period, senior Taylor Schneider scored to tie the game up. The score came 35 seconds into the third period.
Eventually, the offense broke through for BGSU. Coming off a CCHA rookie of the week award a few weeks back, Austen Swankler scored to give the Falcons their first lead of the game.
It got dicey for the Falcons at the end. Sophomore Anton Malmstrom was called for a five-minute penalty for contact to the head.
Eigner said the play was not a dirty play, but an unfortunate one.
“I’m disappointed in the five minute major, you don’t want to see that late in the game,” Eigner said.
The penalty kill came in clutch and held Miami scoreless for those five minutes.
Senior Coale Norris sealed the game with an empty net goal with seconds left in the third period.
The offense for the Falcons came through this time. They had 40 shots in the game compared to Miami’s 26.
The Falcons will travel to Bemidji State next weekend for two games. They will play Friday at 8:07 p.m. and on Oct. 30 at 7:07 p.m.. This will be their first conference games of the year.