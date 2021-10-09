TROY, New York — Bowling Green State University hockey earned its first win of the season in overtime against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Houston Field House on Saturday 3-2.
The Falcons are now 1-0-1 on the young season.
The Falcons were in a similar position the night before. They were up 1-0 on the Engineers when the third period started. The game ended with a 2-2 tie.
This time, BGSU was up 2-1 at the start of the third quarter. RPI forward Ryan Mahshie scored with about seven minutes left in the period to tie it up.
The game would not slip away from the Falcons again. Minnesota transfer Nathan Burke scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
Defenseman Eric Parker was credited with the assist on the game-winning goal.
Burke has already made his presence felt on the team. In the last few minutes of the second period, Burke scored his second goal as a Falcon to give them the 2-1 lead. The goal came on a 4-on-4 situation.
Forward Ethan Scardina scored his first career goal to start the game off. He scored five minutes into the first period.
RPI forward Shane Sellar also scored in the game. His goal came during a power play five minutes after BGSU took the early lead.
Goaltender Zack Rose seems to be consistent this season. After giving up two goals last game, he gave up two goals again in this game. He also had 20 saves in the game.
BGSU will face Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 22 in Oxford. Then they will host their first game of the season against Miami on Oct. 23.