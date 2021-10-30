BGSU hockey could not complete the weekend series sweep at Bemidji State. They fell to the Beavers, 2-1.
Saturday, it seemed like the shots finally started to find the net for the Beavers. Friday, Bemidji State had a 40-22 edge in shots in a game BGSU won 3-2.
This time around, BGSU led in shots 41-30. It would be the Beavers who would make the most of their shots.
Junior Zack Rose was in the net for the Falcons and had a career high 38 saves. In Saturday’s game, freshman Christian Stoever got the start.
Bemidji State also changed goalies. After starting freshman Mattias Sholl last game, sophomore Gavin Enright got the start.
Stoever kept the first period scoreless. BGSU was the aggressor in the period with 13 shots on goal. Bemidji State had 11.
Late in the second period, two penalties forced the teams to play 4-on-4 hockey. The Beavers struck then to get the lead. Sophomore Lukas Sillinger scored the goal.
Minutes later, senior Alex Ierullo scored for Bemidji State. After two periods, the Beavers were leading 2-0.
Senior Owen Sillinger and junior Elias Rosen each got an assist on both goals. They ended the game with two assists apiece.
Freshman Austen Swankler got the only goal for the Falcons with seconds left in the third period. The goal is his third of the season. That is his third goal in the last four games.
Stoever finished the game with 27 saves after facing 30 shots. Enright finished the game with 39 saves after facing 41 shots.
BGSU is now 3-1-2 on the year with a 1-1-0 conference record. They leave Bemidji with a series split.
The Falcons will now face St.Thomas in a weekend series on Nov. 5 and 6 at the Slater Family Ice arena. This will be the first time these programs face each other in their histories.