The race to the top of the CCHA begins this weekend.
Bowling Green State University hockey ended their non-conference schedule last week with a tournament in Milwaukee. They went 1-1 in the tournament.
The Falcons started out with a 6-2 loss to 16th ranked Providence. They finally got back into the win column the next day with a 2-1 win over Yale.
Head coach Ty Eigner said the win helped prevent any chances of frustration from setting in.
“When you don’t get the results you’re used to getting or the results you want to get, it can eat away at you a little bit,” Eigner said. “You want to try to do as best you can to win. When you do win, it certainly makes everyone feel better.”
The Falcons were on a three game losing streak before their win over Yale. The win was also their second win since Nov. 20.
Despite the wins not coming in, BGSU is still in position to move up the CCHA rankings.
“If you look at where we’re at, we want to climb as high in the standings as we can and ultimately be home for the first round of the CCHA playoffs,” Eigner said.
The Falcons are 9-8-3 overall with a 6-5-1 conference record. They have 19 points and are fifth in the CCHA standings.
Teams ranked second through sixth in the standings are all close together. Second place Bemidji State has 24 points. A weekend sweep can have the Falcons claiming second place.
This weekend’s series can help the Falcons shoot up in the standings.
BGSU will travel to Mendota Heights, Minnesota, to take on St. Thomas.
The Tommies are 1-19 and are in last place in the CCHA. Their only win came against Ferris State at home on Oct. 23.
BGSU swept St. Thomas when the Tommies came to town on Nov. 5 and 6. The Falcons won the first game 4-2. Then they got the shutout win, 3-0, the next day.
St. Thomas will be well rested and ready for this matchup. The Tommies last played in a conference game on Dec. 11.
Since then, they only played one exhibition game on Sunday against the University of Minnesota.
“Our expectation is that they’re going to be excited to play us in their building,” Eigner said.
BGSU did get enough rest between the past non-conference slate to get some guys healthy.
Junior T.J. Lloyd returned after missing the Ohio State series. He played in both games of the tournament.
Eigner said junior Zack Rose is now 100% and ready to go. Rose missed both games of the tournament.
Senior Evan Dougherty is getting close to playing. He has been out since the beginning of the season with a foot fracture.
Eigner said the plan is to have Dougherty go through non-contact practices this week and then have him fully go in practice next week with hopes of playing him.
The team will need everyone to be available to make a push during the last half of the season.
Eigner said every team has the same goal in mind.
“Everybody we play in the second half is looking at the same things we’re looking at. They’re looking at the CCHA standings and they’re trying to put themselves in the best position for the playoffs.”