The Bowling Green State University hockey program announced their team awards for the 2019-20 season on social media over a three-day span last week.
This came after the Falcons’ posted a 21-13-4 record and advanced past the first round of the WCHA playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, winning a best-of-three series for the 10th season in a row with a sweep over Alaska. The nine awards were distributed to eight members of the program, with one recipient receiving two awards.
The Bill & Helen Lloyd Most Improved Award was awarded to Alex Barber. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Dublin, Ohio native posted career-highs in goals, assists and points as well as power play goals and short-handed goals. Barber’s 11 goals tied for third on the team while his seven power-play goals was also third on the team, as well as tied for 18th in the nation. Bill Lloyd, a 1948 graduate of BGSU, and his wife Helen are dedicated supporters of the program and the namesake of the award.
The Jack Gregory Scholar-Athlete Award was presented to Frederic Letourneau. As a Falcon, Letourneau was named not only WCHA All-Academic all three years he was eligible, but was also a WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. The Jack Gregory Scholar-Athlete Award is named after the 12-year Bowling Green athletics director and Bowling Green Athletics Hall of Fame member. Gregory also served as director of athletics in 1984, when the Falcons won the National Championship.
Freshman T.J. Lloyd was named the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. Playing in all 38 games for the Falcons this season, Lloyd led all BGSU freshmen in points with 11 while also leading in assists with eight. Lloyd was also the only freshman to log a multiple-point effort, doing so twice during the season.
The Sam Cooper Leading Scorer Award was earned by Alec Rauhauser. In his final season, Rauhauser totaled a team-high 35 points, including 11 goals and 24 assists. Additionally, Rauhauser surpassed the 100 career point mark during the year, ending the season with 122 points. The Leading Scorer Award is named after longtime professor and BGSU Athletics Hall of Famer Sam Cooper, who was an instrumental piece in the start of the Bowling Green hockey program.
The Howard Brown Coaches Award was given this year to senior Jacob Dalton. During the 2019-20 season, Dalton tallied a career-high for points in a season with five while also contributing defensively with 16 blocks. The Coaches Award is named after Bowling Green community member Howard Brown who served as a host family for hockey players as they attended BGSU.
The Jim Ruehl Defensive Player Award was given to Sam Craggs. Playing in all 38 games for Bowling Green, Craggs logged a career-high eight assists while also registering two multiple-point efforts on the season. Craggs also paced the Falcons in penalties and penalty minutes with 26 penalties, totaling 71 minutes. The Defensive Player Award is named in honor of Jim Ruehl who is a former director of the BGSU Ice Arena and CCHA Commissioner in 1984.
The Dr. Ron Zwierlein Leadership Award went to Casey Linkenheld. Linkenheld played in all 38 games for the Falcons and registered a career-high 10 points on the season that included career-highs in both goals and assists, with five apiece. The Leadership Award is named after Ron Zwierlein, former Freddie Falcon and director of athletics from 1994-99.
The next award was the Dr. Thomas Wojciechowski Award for Distinguished Service To The Program, being presented to Jim Elsasser. Currently serving as the associate athletic director for internal affairs, Elsasser has worked in BGSU Athletics since 1995 and is currently responsible for the overall administration of ice hockey, among other sports. Named after longtime hockey physician and dedicated team doctor, the award is presented for those who have shown distinguished service to the program.
The final award was the Jim Sears Most Valuable Player Award, which was earned by Rauhauser for the second time in his BGSU career, also winning it in 2017-18. Rauhauser’s season statistics are stated above for winning the Sam Cooper Leading Scorer Award. The Most Valuable Player award is named after Jim Sears who served as a host for hockey players as they attended BGSU.