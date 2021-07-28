The Bowling Green State University hockey team has received a commitment from forward Austen Swankler for the upcoming 2021-22 Central Collegiate Hockey Association season.
Swankler, a native of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, recorded 45 points (18G, 27A) in 59 Major-Junior hockey games with the Erie Otters during the 2019-20 Ontario Hockey League season. Prior to his time in the OHL, the 6-foot, 185-pound centerman played 59 games in the United States Hockey League between the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Swankler played his AAA youth hockey in Michigan with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies and in Pittsburgh with the Jr. Penguins. Swankler and his family applied directly to the NCAA for eligibility prior to expressing interest to the Falcons.