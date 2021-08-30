Change was the common theme for the Bowling Green State University hockey team after their first round WCHA Tournament exit last season. As they prepare for this upcoming season, the Falcons; focus is on how to take that change and mold it into something good.
The Falcons had nine players hit the transfer portal this past season. Seven of them were seniors who are using their extra year of eligibility to transfer and two were juniors that already received their bachelor’s degrees from BGSU.
The names included players like Connor Ford, Max Johnson, Brandon Kruse, Cameron Wright, Tim Theochardis and Will Cullen — all players who were important in their top 10 national ranking for a good part of last season and their NCAA Tournament appearance back in 2019.
For fans of the team, the alarm bells were ringing when all of these players decided to transfer right after a very disappointing end of the season for the Falcons. But head coach Ty Eigner said he knew that this season was going to be tough no matter the outcome of the season.
“Obviously for fans of our team and people who are interested and invested in our program, it was emotional, it was frustrating and everything in between. We had some players that elected to go in the portal and go other places. We had 10 seniors, which I’m not sure, but I don’t think there was another team that had 10 seniors. We also had two juniors that graduated too so we had 12 people that completed their degree. We were going to have to replace some players regardless,” Eigner said.
But as Eigner points out, all the players that were lost this season had their own reasonings as to why they left, and one of those seniors had their reasoning for staying.
Sam Craggs was the lone senior that decided to use his extra year of eligibility to stay with the Falcons. Last season, Craggs was No. 11 on the team in points with 12 on four goals and eight assists. Eigner and his staff know how much of contribution he is going to be to next season’s team.
“So obviously people that know our team know that Sam brings a lot to the table, he’s a big strong player and he has played his best hockey at the end of the season,” Eigner said. “His focus is on being in the best possible shape for hockey which we believe will allow him to pick up where he left off and be one of our most important players right away.”
Another key player returning for the Falcons is their sophomore goalkeeper who split time earlier in the season with senior Eric Dop last year.
Zack Rose started 10 games, allowing just 18 goals and saving 178 for a save percentage of 90.8%. Bowling Green has developed goalkeepers in a similar way over the years and Rose was no different. Now with Dop off to Boston College, it seems to be Rose’s spot to lose.
“Eric Dop is a great example of what our program has been about. Zack learned from Eric for two years just like Eric learned from Ryan Bednard for two years so it has been a nice progression. We feel like Zack made a bunch of strides in his sophomore year last year and really did a nice job. He’s doing everything he needs to do this summer,” Eigner said. “We are excited about what Zack is going to do for us. We are going to Eric but we have a lot of trust and faith in Zack.”
The Falcons are also getting new players as well, using the transfer portal to their benefit. They received three commitments from Ferris State’s Coale Norris, Minnesota’s Nathan Burke and Norwich’s Gabe Chicoine.
All three players have prior experience in college hockey with Norris being the most familiar with Bowling Green.
“The one transfer that fans will be most familiar with is Coale Norris. Coale was the leading scorer and captain at Ferris State. We are excited about Coale and he has played a lot of games against the teams in our conference so we are confident that he is going to be really comfortable from day one,” Eigner said.
Burke a forward and Chicoine a defenseman, are two players that Eigner believes will help immensely.
“Nathan made a really difficult decision to transfer. We believe that the opportunity that we have for Nathan is exactly the one he’s worked for and wants to be in and we think he is going to kind of come out of his shell and be the kind of guy that people are going to notice right away as an impact player right away for us,” Eigner said.
“Gabe Chicoine on defense was a Division III All-American at Norwich who was the No. 1 team in the country two years ago when they had a full season,” Eigner said. “His head coach at Norwich was an assistant coach at UMass Lowell for a long time so he has been at the Division I level and knows what Division I players look like. He told us that he is a Division I defenseman all day.”
The faces coming and going aren’t the only thing changing for the Falcons. The conference that they’ll be playing in is changing, though the teams that they will see will largely be the same.
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association is back and Bowling Green, which was one of its founding members back in 1971, is happy to be back in the league they helped originally build.
“I know that everybody is really excited because Bowling Green was a founding member in the CCHA and the CCHA name and brand means a lot to everybody at Bowling Green. It is what we knew, it is what we were,” Eigner said. “Now to be able to come back in the CCHA with the programs that are committed to hockey it feels like we are back to normal now. Bowling Green and the CCHA are pretty synonymous with each other.”
Throughout all the changes, the disappointment of last season’s end still lingers around the players who were there to experience it. Eigner hopes that disappointment will motivate the team headed into next season.
“I’ve been back here for 11 years now as an assistant and as a head coach and that is the first time in 11 years that we lost a first-round playoff series,” Eigner said. “We believe that the players that were a part of our program last year that came back are very motivated to make up for that loss because we feel that we had a good enough team to compete for a WCHA championship.”