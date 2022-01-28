It wasn’t a pretty game in Big Rapids, but the Falcons got it done.
The Bowling Green State University hockey team picked up a 4-3 win over Ferris State. The win helps the Falcons stay in the top four of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
It was an uncharacteristic start for BGSU on the road. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Normally, they have struggled in the first game of a road series.
Both of the early game goals were scored by the Falcons’ fourth line.
Just like last series, the Bulldogs took a lead in the second period. Ferris State scored three straight goals to take a one goal lead into the third period.
Then the seniors stepped up on the power play. Both Taylor Schneider and Evan Dougherty scored on the power play.
For Dougherty, it was his first goal of the season. His goal would be the difference.
The power play was a huge advantage for the Falcons. They were 2 for 4 on the power play. Ferris State was unsuccessful in three attempts.
The importance of the special teams was shown as both teams had 27 shots on the game.
Freshman goalie Christian Stoever held up in net after being named the starter for the rest of the season. Head coach Ty Eigner said on Tuesday junior Zack Rose will be out for four to six months with a hip labrum tear.
He had 24 saves and only gave up the three goals in the second period.
The Bulldogs did have one player get a multi-point game. Senior Justin Michaelian scored a goal and got an assist.
Two Falcons reached two points in the game. Freshman Ryan O’Hara scored the first goal for the Falcons and assisted on the second goal of the game.
Junior T.J. Lloyd had two assists, both coming on the two power play goals.
BGSU was able to get this win without senior and former Bulldog Coale Norris. He was inactive Friday and is likely out for Saturday’s game.
It’s going to be another tough game at Ferris State. A weekend sweep for the Falcons gives them some room for error in their quest for a home CCHA playoff series.
Puck will drop at 6:07 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 88.1 WBGU.