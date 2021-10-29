Bowling Green State University hockey will travel to take on conference rival Bemidji State.
Head coach Ty Eigner expects the same Bemidji State team they have played against in the past.
“They play a certain way that they’re comfortable with. They recruit to that style. They’re a team that won’t give you anything, you have to earn every opportunity you get,” Eigner said.
The Beavers are entering this series ranked 17th in the NCAA rankings with a record of 3-3. They are on a three-game winning streak after beating conference foe Northern Michigan on the road twice last weekend.
Bemidji State had a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule. They opened up the season with back-to-back losses to Minnesota Duluth which is currently ranked fourth in the country.
They also split a home-and-home series with sixth-ranked North Dakota. The Beavers’ first win of the season was on the road against North Dakota.
Eigner said Bemidji State will be a challenge.
“They are going to be a real tall order for us. It’s going to be difficult because they don’t shy away from anyone. They want to play the best teams as well,” he said.
The Falcons and Bemidji State are similar in trying to schedule tough non-conference opponents, Eigner said.
BGSU has already played a majority of their games on the road to open the season. The non-conference schedule should help the Falcons be confident entering this road series, Eigner said.
“Going on the road early is not a bad thing. We’re hoping it will be a good thing for us. We played three of our four games on the road. Our guys should be getting more and more comfortable with it,” Eigner said.
These two teams have experience with playing in close games.
BGSU has tied twice and has been in overtime three times this season.
The last five games for Bemidji State have been one-score games. During that stretch, one of those games went into overtime.
BGSU has already shown they can come back from early deficits to win games, Eigner said.
“Obviously you don’t want to get down each game, but we’ve been down. We have been able to stay with and stick to the game plan to fight back — and ultimately got rewarded for that,” Eigner said.
From Bemidji State, freshman goalie Mattias Sholl and senior forward Tyler Kirkup will be players to watch.
The Beavers so far have played three different goalies. Sholl came into the game against Northern Michigan on Oct. 22 after goalie Michael Carr gave up four goals in two periods.
Sholl then started the next game and only gave up three goals. With three games under his belt, Sholl is second in the CCHA with a .942 save percentage.
There is a Falcon connection with Sholl. His older brother, Tomas Sholl was a goalie at BGSU from 2013-17.
Kirkup is the main scoring threat for the Beavers, leading the team with five goals. That ties for the second most in the CCHA.
Eigner said this weekend will show how competitive the CCHA is. He is telling his players that from here on out, there is no easy weekend.
“We need to be ready to go each weekend. Whoever wins our league is going to have earned it for sure.”