The offense could not help the Falcons in this matchup against the Bulldogs.
The Bowling Green State University hockey team lost 2-1 in overtime at Ferris State on Saturday. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs in Big Rapids Friday in a 4-3 game.
Unlike Friday’s game, the Falcons had to play early catch-up. After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs got on the board first two minutes into the second period.
Ferris State took the one-goal lead into the third period. However, BGSU started the third period on a power play.
Like Friday, a senior scored on the power play to tie the game up. Sam Craggs scored and was assisted by fellow seniors Nathan Burke and Alex Barber.
Both teams couldn’t get another goal in regulation and they went into overtime.
Ferris State senior Marshall Moise notched in the game-winning goal to give the Bulldogs the extra point.
It was a goaltender duel on the ice. Both teams had 30-plus shots and only managed one goal in regulation.
Freshman Christian Stoever had 33 saves, bringing his save total of the series to 57.
After Bulldogs freshman Noah Giesbrecht got the start yesterday, sophomore Logan Stein got the start in Saturday’s game.
Stein had 32 saves and only gave up the one power play goal. Both net-minders combined for 55 saves in the series.
Ferris State freshman Kaleb Ergang continued his goal-scoring play from last week’s series at Bemidji State. Ergang scored in both games against the Falcons. His three goals on the season came in his last four games.
The Falcons are now 13-10-3 on the season with a 10-7-1 conference record.
BGSU is still sitting in fourth in the CCHA standings with 30 points. The four points did help them maintain some sort of lead over fifth place.
They are still behind third by at least two games worth of points. Bemidji State is now in third with 34 points after losing five straight games.
BGSU might regret not getting the full six points on this road trip after next week’s home series. They will welcome in a top-five nationally ranked team, Minnesota State.