Bowling Green State University hockey is crumbling down the stretch. Since the calendar year turned to 2022, the Falcons are 5-7-1.
Their latest loss comes from Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie. The Lakers defeated the Falcons, 5-1.
Like last weekend against Northern Michigan, the Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Senior Coale Norris scored on the power play for the game’s first goal. That was the only power play BGSU would convert on. They went 1 for 5 on the power play in the game.
A goal by junior Brandon Puricelli tied the game at one goal each heading into the first period.
In the last two minutes of the second period, junior Logan Jenuwine scored two goals for the Lakers.
Jenuwine scored another goal in the third period to complete the hat trick.
BGSU had the edge in shots, 26-22. They also only committed two penalties in the whole game. LSS didn’t score on either of their power plays.
However, one of those penalties was a major penalty by Sam Craggs for butt ending. He was given a game misconduct and was ejected in the third period.
This is Craggs’ fourth game misconduct of the season.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever was not able to match the production of Lakers’ goaltender Seth Eisele.
Eisele had 25 saves in the game. Stoever had 17 saves.
The Falcons need a win in regulation and some help to get the fourth seed for the CCHA playoffs. The fourth seed would give them home ice for the first round.
A BGSU win in regulation and a NMU loss will give the Falcons home ice. They would have the head-to-head wins over LSS and have more points than NMU to get the fourth seed.
Right now, the Falcons are looking up at the Lakers and the Wildcats in the standings after Friday’s game.
The regular season will come to a close Saturday at LSS. Puck will drop at 6:07 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on 88.1 WBGU.