By the time Bowling Green State University hockey plays Ferris State on Friday and Saturday, it will be 20 days since the Falcons played at Slater Family Ice Arena.
Two weeks ago, BGSU traveled to Northern Michigan for a weekend series. They lost the first game and tied the second game. In the second game, the team lost out on an extra point when they lost in a shootout.
Last week, the Falcons had a bye week. Head coach Ty Eigner said they used the week to get healthy.
“We’re trying to maintain that balance. We’re trying to maintain being competition ready and then also giving our guys some time off because we’ve been on the road so much,” Eigner said.
Eigner said the team has been dealing with injuries and a flu bug. Eigner clarified the team was tested for coronavirus and there are no positive cases.
BGSU could return at least two players this weekend.
Sophomore Chrystopher Collin was suspended by the CCHA for the first game of the NMU series for a major penalty he committed against Lake Superior State. Collin was then inactive for the next game.
Sophomore Seth Fyten was inactive for both games against NMU. Fyten was injured during their second game against LSS three weeks ago. He didn’t return to the game after going into the locker room in the first period.
Eigner said both players returned to practice on Monday.
The Falcons will look to have a better start to this series. In Marquette, they did not have a great first game. BGSU lost 6-3 to the Wildcats.
Eigner said he takes the blame for the team’s poor performance that game.
“With so many young guys, we felt we wanted to do some things differently. It ended up not working out. We weren’t playing how we normally play. We had a bunch of guys thinking about doing things differently and that didn’t allow us to just play,” Eigner said.
Like they have all season on the road, the team played better the second time around and tied NMU, 3-3.
Now, their focus shifts to Ferris State. The Bulldogs are struggling this year. They are 5-13 and are 3-7 in conference play. Ferris State is just ahead of last place St. Thomas by five points.
It will be the first time senior Coale Norris plays against his former team. Norris spent four years playing for the Bulldogs. He also graduated from Ferris State last semester.
This matchup could bring the best out of Norris, and bring out the best in Ferris State.
“He’ll want to play well. And I’m sure his former teammates will want to play well against him,” Eigner said.
A series back home against a struggling team could help the Falcons right the ship before they start another slate of non-conference games.
BGSU is 5-0 at home while Ferris State is 2-6 on the road.
“Being home can cure all your ills,” Eigner said.