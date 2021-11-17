BGSU hockey is returning to Slater Family Ice Arena this weekend after getting swept by Minnesota State on the road. They will welcome in the Lake Superior State Lakers.
Head coach Ty Eigner was disappointed the Falcons didn’t compete well against the third ranked team in the country.
“The biggest concern for us was we weren’t as competitive as we wanted to be on Friday. Saturday we came back and the first period was almost identical. We took a penalty at almost the same exact time and got down 3-0,” Eigner said.
The Falcons spent too much time in the penalty box during their trip to Mankato, he said. The first game had BGSU committing nine penalties. In the second game, BGSU committed six penalties.
Overall, Minnesota State scored five power play goals in their 15 attempts.
Eigner said they will need to cut down on the penalties this weekend against a good power play team. While the Lakers played three more games than the rest of the conference, they lead the CCHA in power play goals with 16. They average just over one power play goal a game.
A positive for the Falcons from this past weekend was their power play. On the weekend, they were 4 for 8 on the power play. Three of the goals came in the second game.
The power play unit should see a lot of ice time. Both BGSU and LSS average just over 13 penalty minutes per game.
Both programs are also coming into this weekend on a losing streak. LSS has lost their last three games. They lost a road game against Michigan Tech and got swept at home last weekend against Bemidji State.
BGSU split a road series against Bemidji State earlier in the season.
Eigner is not focused on the struggles of LSS. He is concentrating on improving his team.
“We’ll have a gameplan for Lake Superior, but more importantly we have to be a better version of ourselves. We have to resemble the team we want to be more often,” Eigner said.
LSS has the talent to prevent their early season skid. Junior Louis Boudon leads the CCHA in points with 20. He has seven goals and 13 assists. Junior Brandon Puricelli also has seven goals on the season with six assists.
Both players are in the top five in the conference in goals.
“It will be great to be home. Our guys can get some extra rest and prepare and feel good about that. Being at home is certainly an advantage for us,” Eigner said.