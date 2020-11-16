The Bowling Green State University hockey team moved into the Top 20 in this week’s official USCHO poll, coming in at No. 19.
This marks the first time during the 2020-21 season that the Falcons have been ranked after receiving votes during the preseason poll.
The ranking comes after the Falcons began their 2020-21 season with a 6-2 win over Adrian College on Friday night.
The Falcons had five different players net a goal with Max Johnson being the lone player to register two. Johnson was joined in the multiple-point effort by Connor Ford and Brandon Kruse who each had a goal and an assist, as well as Alex Barber who logged two assists in the win.
Bowling Green is one of three WCHA teams in this week’s poll with Minnesota State at No. 5 and Bemidji State at No. 16. Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech also received votes.
BG will now play Adrian College on Saturday, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop, in Adrian, Michigan.
The game was originally set for Dec. 5, which is now set as an off weekend for the Falcons.
The game between Bowling Green and Adrian will serve as the second of the home-and-home series between the teams.
The first leg of the home-and-home series took place this past weekend and served as Bowling Green’s season opener. The Falcons bested the Bulldogs in a 6-2 final, improving to 1-0. Adrian fell to 2-1.
Max Johnson paced the Falcons in the win, netting two goals and achieving his 100th career point in the process.
As of now, the Falcons have 10 non-conference games on the schedule, including the two against Adrian. Bowling Green is also set to play a two-game series against Robert Morris, Mercyhurst and Quinnipiac as well as a non-conference series with Ferris State.
Conference play for the Falcons is set to begin on Jan. 1 with a series against Ferris State that will count towards WCHA records.