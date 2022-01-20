The Bowling Green State University hockey team is entering its final stretch of the regular season.
After this bye week, the team has five conference series left before the Central Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs. The top four teams in the conference will host a three-game first round series.
The Falcons are currently sitting in fourth place with 26 points and a 12-9-3 record. They have a shot at getting a third or fourth seed to host a playoff series.
Minnesota State is in first with 44 points and should end the season first. The Mavericks are too talented of a team to slip up and lose a 10 point advantage in the standings.
Bemidji State is behind MSU with 34 points. They also seem like a lock to stay where they are currently.
That leaves, arguably, four teams fighting for the next two spots.
With a race this close late into the season, BGSU head coach Ty Eigner is not shifting too much focus into what’s going on around the league.
“It’s so tight (standings) that it seems like every night is going to impact everybody. If you worry about it and think about it, you’ll probably drive yourself crazy,” Eigner said.
BGSU isn’t caught up in focusing on all five remaining series. Eigner said they are taking it one series at a time.
Out of the five remaining series, they have three road trips and two home series. The Falcons still have to host MSU. Their last home series could be a huge one against Northern Michigan.
The Wildcats are fifth in the CCHA standings and are five points behind the Falcons. NMU already beat the Falcons back in November in regulation and in a shootout.
One of the road trips will be against a new opponent on the season. BGSU will have to travel to Houghton, MI to take on Michigan Tech.
The Huskies are in third and three points ahead of the Falcons.
Eigner said the early road trips will help his team be prepared for this final stretch of the season. They already had to play the top teams in MSU and BSU on the road.
With a lot of new players this year, the first playthrough of the conference showed what most of the team should expect from conference play.
“At least now, with the exception of Michigan Tech, our guys will have some familiarity with who we are playing,” Eigner said. “It’s not an advantage to us, it’s a positive.”
Eigner also said if the team had to go on the road for the CCHA playoffs, it would be comfortable with playing in any arena.
The return of senior Evan Dougherty is important for the team as they pursue a home playoff series.
Dougherty played in the season opener and then fractured his foot. He returned to action this past weekend in the BSU series.
As a senior, he already has experience playing against the rest of the teams on the schedule. He can also help the team play to their identity.
“It’s another player doing things the right way. It’s another example for the new guys of what the right way is. It’s really important to have Evan back,” Eigner said.
This team does need to play better to earn a home playoff series.
Eigner said they have played well in different stretches during the season. There are times where the team starts slow or plays poorly.
Eigner also said he wants to see the team’s goals allowed stat to be lower during the final stretch.
BGSU on the season has allowed 74 goals and scored 72 goals. In conference play, they allowed 50 goals and scored 50 goals.
Eigner said it’s more of a team effort on defense to not allow goals.
“If we can prioritize it and make it be something our guys not only identify with but also understand and appreciate the fact that,’I can do better individually defensively. And if I do that, then together as a team we will be better defensively’,” Eigner said.
Last season, BGSU hosted a Western Collegiate Hockey Association first round playoff series. They lost to NMU in three games. The Falcons hadn’t lost in the first round of a conference tournament since the 2009-10 season.
Eigner said they have been blown away by the crowds at every home game so far. He hopes to bring a playoff series to them.
“There’s been a lot of positives playing at home. Being able to play at least the first playoff series at home would be a big plus for our guys.”