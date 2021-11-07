Bowling Green State University hockey earned their first CCHA weekend sweep at the Slater Family Ice Arena. After a 4-2 victory on Friday, the Falcons beat St.Thomas 3-0 on Saturday.
BGSU scored a goal in each period.
Like Friday’s game, this was a penalty-filled affair. St.Thomas was called for five penalties and BGSU got called for three.
The special teams for the Falcons came up big again. They held the Tommies to zero power play goals again. BGSU capitalized on a power play with a goal from senior Alex Barber.
Head Coach Ty Eigner said the goal helped the team avoid being disappointed after the first period.
“We’d probably come into the period (second) a little frustrated had we not got that goal late. That was a big goal by Barber,” Eigner said.
Overall, the Falcons were 1 for 5 on the power play. Last game, they were 2 for 4 on the power play.
Goals by senior Sam Craggs and freshman Austen Swankler gave the Falcons enough cushion to weather a potential St. Thomas comeback.
For Swankler, this was his third straight goal in three straight games. He had five goals in his last six games.
He also tallied an assist to give him a multi-point game.
Senior Gabriel Chicoine had two assists in this game. It is his second multi-assist game this season.
Like last weekend, junior Zack Rose started the first game in the series and freshman Christian Stoever started the second game.
Eigner continues to show immense trust in his freshman goalie.
“We feel like Christian is just another one of those guys who will give us an opportunity to win every night,” Eigner said.
This time, Stoever got his first career win and shutout. He made 18 saves in the game.
Stoever was excited to get a start at the Stroh and play in front of the crowd.
“I’m super fortunate to be able to play in front of a great crowd and student section. It definitely helps us every night when they cheer if we get a big hit or big goal,” Stoever said.
After BGSU had 55 shots last game, they had 30 this game.
St.Thomas had 45 shots last game and 18 in this game.
The Falcons travel to Mankato to take on the second ranked team in the NCAA, Minnesota State on Friday at 8:07 p.m. and Saturday at 7:07 p.m.