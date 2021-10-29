Bowling Green State University hockey keeps on rolling.
They are now 3-0-2 after getting their first conference win of the season against Bemidji State, 3-2.
The Falcons traveled to Bemidji for their first CCHA conference game in 3,163 days.
This is an upset win for the Falcons as the Beavers were ranked 17th in the NCAA rankings. Bemidji State was also projected in the coaches’ poll to finish second in the CCHA.
BGSU was close to ending the first period with a 0-0 tie. However, a BGSU penalty gave Bemidji State a power play. The Beavers capitalized and scored with seconds left in the period.
In the second period, BGSU scored two goals to give the Falcons the lead. Senior Coale Norris and sophomore Chrystopher Collin each scored in the period.
Minutes into the third period, Collin scored again to give the Falcons a 3-1 lead. Collin’s two goals in this game were his first two goals of the season.
Seniors Sam Craggs, Nathan Burke and Taylor Schneider each tallied an assist. Freshman Eric Parker also got an assist.
Junior Zack Rose had a career night in the net. He had a career-high 38 saves to help give the Falcons the win.
BGSU will look to keep their momentum going against Bemidji State on Saturday. Puck is set to drop at 7:07 p.m. for game two of the weekend series.