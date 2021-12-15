The Falcons are entering their second slate of non-conference games this week.
BGSU hockey will take on Ohio State University on Thursday and Friday. It will be a home-and-home series.
Head coach Ty Eigner said the non-conference games can help the team prepare for the next batch of conference games.
“It’s a great opportunity to close the books on the first half of our conference season. Then, we can get into some non-conference games before we finish up the grind of the CCHA conference season in the second half,” Eigner said.
The Buckeyes are coming off a series split against a Michigan team that is ranked third in the country. OSU is ranked 17th in the country.
OSU is ranked in the top 20 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. They average 3.38 goals per game and hold opponents to 2.31 goals per game.
BGSU is slightly behind them in scoring offense. The Falcons average 3.19 goals per game.
Eigner said the series against Ferris State last weekend was just OK, not great.
“Obviously, we were frustrated on Friday after the game based on the result and based on some things that happened. For the most part, Friday was an overall pretty good effort,” Eigner said. “We fell asleep for a short span and that ended up biting us.”
BGSU is still trying to get players back out on the ice. During the bye and the series, players got hurt and some were sick.
Eigner said some players sat out in practice on Tuesday, but he is hopeful for their return.
Senior Alex Barber was one of those players who was hurt during the Friday game against Ferris State. He did not play on Saturday.
Eigner didn’t say if Barber practiced on Tuesday, but did say junior goaltender Zack Rose was one of the players who didn’t practice.
Eigner said Rose should be back to practice Tuesday. Rose struggled in the game on Friday, allowing five goals in two periods.
He was pulled at the start of the third period for freshman Christian Stoever.
Stoever played the third period on Friday and started the game on Saturday. He finished the series allowing only one goal and had 52 saves. In his start, he had 41 saves.
Stoever was named CCHA Goalie of the Week for his efforts.
It is still expected that both goalies will get a start in the upcoming series. Eigner said a decision on who will get the first start will be made closer to game time.
Freshman Austen Swankler also received CCHA accolades. He was named CCHA Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.
Despite getting dinged up this past weekend, he had four points between the two games. The first game he had two assists. In the second game, he had an assist and scored the game-winning goal for the Falcons.
Eigner said they have to focus while preparing for OSU.
“We’re trying to get through finals and get our injured players back. We have to be ready to go on Thursday because we know it’s going to be difficult. They’re a very good team,” Eigner said.
BGSU will go on the road first in this series. The game in Columbus will start at 7 p.m. Then, the Falcons will host the Buckeyes on Friday at 7:07 p.m.