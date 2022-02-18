The Bowling Green State University hockey team is starting to struggle in the most crucial part of the season. BGSU has won one of their last six games.
The Falcons lost to Northern Michigan, 6-3, at Slater Family Ice Arena. Head coach Ty Eigner said the team was a step behind the Wildcats on Friday.
“We were just a step away, it seemed like. That might have been the story of the night. We didn’t win enough races and we weren’t where we needed to be at times,” Eigner said.
A main part of the Falcons’ troubles has been taking too many penalties. They had four today. The penalties have been momentum killers for them.
“It isn’t a recipe for success. I’ll take responsibility for that. Obviously, the message is not getting through to people to stay out of the penalty box,” Eigner said.
Northern Michigan was one for four on the power play. However, a few of their goals came right after their power play was done.
BGSU had their chances of taking control of the game.
Senior Alex Barber scored the game’s first goal. Right after, the Falcons had a chance to take a two goal lead with a power play.
They failed to convert and the Wildcats were able to get to a 3-1 lead. The Falcons were one for three on the power play.
“We’re down 2-1 after a really good start. That was frustrating,” Eigner said.
The Falcons were close to the Wildcats in the middle of the second period. A goal by freshman Spencer Schneider had them within one goal.
After that goal, Northern Michigan scored two more goals to put the game out of reach.
The shots on goal were about even. The Wildcats had a 37-36 edge in the category. The Falcons’ defense didn’t play well enough to get a win.
“In the overall scheme of things, I thought we were OK. It wasn’t great, it wasn’t terrible,” Barber said. “At the end of the day, we have to be better.”
The Wildcats did more on defense to be the more dominant team. They blocked 15 shots. BGSU only blocked one.
There were a few injuries that occurred during the second period.
Sophomore Ethan Scardina was hit in the head and didn’t come back into the game. Eigner said he expects Scardina will not play tomorrow.
Shortly after, Northern Michigan junior AJ Vanderbeck slipped and fell on his back. He stayed on the ground and barely moved.
Vanderbeck left the game on a stretcher. There has been no updates on him.
Saturday’s game will be the last regular season game for the Falcons at Slater. The puck will drop at 7:07 p.m.