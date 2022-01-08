The Falcons just needed a few more seconds to get the 2-1 win over St. Thomas and complete the series sweep this weekend.
On Saturday, both teams could only muster up one goal each in three periods of play.
St. Thomas took the lead in the first period with a Matthew Jennings goal. Bowling Green State University didn’t respond until the second period with a Nathan Burke power play goal.
The third period was a stalemate.
BGSU generated more chances to get the lead in the third period. They had 15 shots in the period and two power play chances.
None of the shots could go in and the power plays were unsuccessful.
The game headed into overtime and ended 14 seconds in. Senior Alex Barber scored the golden goal to give BGSU the 2-1 win.
Barber had a three-point weekend in Mendota Heights. He had an assist in Friday’s game and followed that up with an assist and a goal in today’s game.
Burke also finished with a multi-point weekend. His two points came from both of his goals, one in each game.
The only other Falcon to register a point was freshman Austen Swankler. He registered an assist in today’s game.
The game featured the return of junior goaltender Zack Rose from injury. He last started a game on Dec. 10 against Ferris State.
He was pulled in that game after two periods and allowed five goals.
Rose faced 16 shots and made 15 saves. He allowed the first goal two minutes into the game. From that point on, he was a wall.
BGSU continued to out-shoot the Tommies. In this series, BGSU had 56 shots on goal while St.Thomas had 37.
The penalty kill unit pitched a shutout this weekend. Today, the Tommies were 0 for 5 on the power play. They were also 0 for 5 in Friday’s game.
BGSU finished the series 2 for 8 on the power play. They scored a power play goal in each game.
The Falcons are now 11-8-3 on the season with a 8-5-1 conference record.
They started the weekend with 19 points and were fifth in the CCHA standings. After the sweep, BGSU is sitting in third with 24 points.
BGSU will face Bemidji State next weekend at the Slater Family Ice Arena. It will be one of many important home series for the Falcons.
“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted tonight, but I felt we played a good second period to get back in it,” said BGSU head coach Ty Eigner. “We got a real good performance from Zack Rose and Alex Barber made a really good play in OT.”
The Beavers are currently ahead of the Falcons in the CCHA standings, sitting in second with 30 points.