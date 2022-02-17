The Bowling Green State University hockey team will play their last regular season home series this weekend against Northern Michigan.
The Falcons are coming off a road series split against Michigan Tech. Head coach Ty Eigner said he was satisfied with the series as a whole.
“All in all, it was a pretty good trip. I really liked the response from our guys on Saturday based on what happened on Friday,” Eigner said.
The three points earned in the series last weekend helped the Falcons maintain fourth place in the CCHA standings.
They are three points ahead of Lake Superior State, who they play to end the regular season next weekend. NMU is seven points behind the Falcons. The Wildcats are in sixth place.
Eigner said there’s only one way to ensure the Falcons can claim a spot in the top four of the CCHA standings.
“I’m not, by any means, a mathematician. I do know there’s one way to assure yourself you’re going to be in the top four and that’s to beat the teams you’re playing,” Eigner said.
BGSU will need to continue their offensive from Saturday if they want to stay in the race for home ice in the first round of the CCHA playoffs.
Before scoring four goals in their last game, they scored a combined total of two goals in the previous four games. They were shutout by Minnesota State and Michigan Tech in consecutive games.
Eigner switched up the lines before each game in the Michigan Tech series and found some combinations that worked on Saturday.
Seniors Nathan Burke and Evan Dougherty were paired with junior Adam Pitters on the second line. The line scored the first two goals for BGSU and each player recorded at least one assist. All three players had two points in the game.
Freshman Ryan O’Hara stepped up in Saturday’s game after being inactive for Friday’s game. He scored the go-ahead goal on Saturday.
For his efforts, he was named CCHA Rookie of the Week.
It figures to be a shootout at Slater this weekend. NMU is tied for second in the conference in goals scored with 99 goals. However, they are the third worst in goals allowed. The Wildcats have allowed 110 goals this season.
The offense is led by juniors AJ Vanderbeck and Hank Crone.
Vanderbeck is tied in the conference in goals scored with 19 goals. He is also top ten in points with 32 points.
Crone has racked up the assists for the offense. He is second in the conference with 25 assists. Crone is fifth in points with 34.
Crone has been out since Jan. 28. It is unknown if he will play this weekend. The Wildcats did have a bye last weekend.
“They’re a really skilled team. They want to score off the rush. If you’re not on top of things, they can score a bunch and score in a hurry,” Eigner said.
The last time the Falcons played the Wildcats was on Nov. 26 and 27. They lost in regulation in the first game and then lost in a shootout the next game.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever started the second game of that series, only allowing three goals while facing 34 shots.
It’s a long shot, but the Falcons could clinch first round home ice for the CCHA playoffs. A sweep against the Wildcats would give the Falcons some room for error heading into their last regular season series.