The regular season for the Bowling Green State University hockey team ended with a loss on Saturday.
They finish the season 14-17-3. BGSU ends the season with a four-game losing streak.
The Falcons capped off the regular season with a 3-1 loss to Lake Superior State at in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Junior Logan Jenuwine continued his scoring ways early in the game. He scored the game’s first goal after recording a hat trick in Friday’s game.
Jenuwine ended the series with a four-goal weekend.
BGSU scored on a power play. Senior Nathan Burke scored to tie the game at one each.
The Lakers won this game in the third period. Junior Brandon Puricelli scored on a power play to give LSS the lead. Puricelli also scored in Friday’s game.
Puricelli also had an assist later in the game to give him a three-point weekend.
Freshman Josh Nixon scored later in the period to cement the Lakers’ win.
BGSU had the edge in shots on goal, 23-15. They also spent less time in the penalty box. The Lakers had seven penalties and the Falcons had five.
This time around, the Lakers converted on one of their power plays. LSS was 1 for 3 on the power play.
The Falcons left some goals on the board with their power play unit. They went 1 for 5 on the power play. BGSU went 2 for 10 on the power play in the series.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever finished the weekend with 29 total saves. He had 12 saves in Saturday’s game.
Senior Alex Barber was the only Falcon to record a multi-point weekend. He had an assist in each game of the series.
The Falcons will now face Bemidji State in the first round of the CCHA playoffs. They will travel to Bemidji for the best of three series.
The games will be played next weekend.
The Falcons were 2-2 against the Beavers in the regular season. One of those wins came in overtime.