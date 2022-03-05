BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team could not get the job done on Saturday. The Falcons lost 4-2 to Bemidji State in the second game of the first round CCHA matchup.
The home team got off to a hot start. The Beavers scored their three goals in the first two periods of the game.
The Falcons only had seven shots on goal in the first period. As a team, they started off slow.
After the third goal by Bemidji State, BGSU started to gain momentum.
Senior Sam Craggs scored two goals to get the Falcons to within one of the Beavers with 16 minutes left in the game.
The Falcons could not get the one goal they needed to stay in the game. BGSU had 29 shots on goal in the game. Bemidji State had 27 shots on goal in the game.
In Friday’s game, there were a total of two penalties called between the two teams. Both teams only had one penalty.
In Saturday’s game, there were 11 penalties called in the game. BGSU had five penalties and Bemidji State had six penalties. Four-on-four hockey was played a few times during the game.
Both teams could not convert on their power plays.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever had an up and down performance for BG. He gave up three early goals in the first two periods. But, he pitched a shutout in the second half of the second period and in all of the third period.
The fourth goal by the Beavers was on an empty net.
Stoever finished the game with 22 saves after having 26 saves in Friday’s game.
Freshman goaltender for the Beavers, Matiss Sholl, bounced back in today’s game. He had 27 saves Saturday after having 23 saves in Friday’s game.
The only other Falcon to reach multiple points was senior Taylor Schneider. He had two assists in the game.
It will be win or go home in Sunday’s game. Winner gets to advance to the semifinals in the Mason Cup playoffs to face Michigan Tech. Puck will drop at 6:07 p.m. in Bemidji.