Bowling Green State University hockey opened a home-and-home series with a road loss over the 17th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 4-3 in overtime.
BGSU entered the third period with a 3-0 lead. They held OSU to 13 shots in the first two periods.
Things were going the Falcons’ way.
“If somebody saw us play tonight for the first time, they would say, ‘Bowling Green plays really hard.’ That’s exactly what we want,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
Then the Buckeyes roared back. They started the third period with two goals within a minute of each other.
With a 3-2 lead, BGSU was still defending well.
The offense all night was shaky. They did capitalize on their opportunities to get the three goals.
However, the game featured bad passes and botched touches. The inconsistency killed any momentum they could gain on the offense side of the ice.
With minutes left in the game, OSU freshman Georgii Merkulov scored to tie the game up and send it to overtime.
A penalty on senior Nathan Burke jumped started the OSU run.
“Things are going our way and then we are going to give them a power play right away early in the third. That’s how you can get some life. They scored and that gets them going,” Eigner said.
From there, freshman Austen Swankler had two great chances to end the game. He could not get one to go in.
The Buckeyes collected the puck and drove down the ice to score. OSU senior Gustaf Westlund scored the game-winning goal.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever got the start in net after being named the CCHA Goalie of the Week. He had 22 saves and was rock solid in the first two periods.
The last two periods sort of got away from him. The puck just made the right bounces for OSU.
“I feel bad for him. He played really well, Christian did a nice job,” Eigner said.
BGSU ended the night with 33 shots compared to the 26 shots from OSU. The Falcons only had eight shots in the third period and overtime period combined.
OSU freshman goaltender Jakub Dobes had 30 saves in the game. He kept the Buckeyes in the game with zero goals allowed the last two periods. Dobes is a 2020 5th round draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens.
“He’s a very good goalie,” Eigner said. “I hope Montreal signs him before tomorrow.”
Both teams did not score a power play goal. BGSU went 0 for 2 and OSU went 0 for 1 on power plays.
BGSU played well enough to win the game, but couldn’t get the result they wanted.
“I’m happy with the effort, we played more to our identity. But, the result was frustrating,” Eigner said.
The Falcons will now look to get their revenge on Friday against the Buckeyes. They will welcome OSU to a sold-out Slater Family Ice Arena tomorrow. The puck will drop at 7:07 p.m.