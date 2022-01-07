The Falcons start their second half of the season on the right foot.
Bowling Green State University hockey traveled to Mendota Heights, Minnesota, to defeat St. Thomas, 4-2. The victory gets the Falcons to double-digit wins on the season.
The Tommies kept the game close. BGSU either had a one-goal lead or the game was tied until the Tommies pulled their goalie.
Senior Nathan Burke scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season for the Falcons’ first goal of the game.
Freshman Ryan O’Hara scored his first goal of his career late in the first period to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead.
St. Thomas tied the game at 2-2 in the second period.
It took until the middle of the third period for the Falcons to claim the lead for good. Senior Taylor Schneider scored on a power play goal for the lead.
That was the only power play goal scored in the game. BGSU went 1 for 4 on the power play.
The Falcons held the Tommies scoreless with their penalty kill unit. St.Thomas went 0 for 5 on the power play.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever got his sixth consecutive start in net. He had 19 saves while facing 21 shots.
Junior goaltender Zack Rose was the only other goalie listed on the line chart for the game. Rose has been dealing with a nagging injury for the past month.
Eigner said in his press conference on Tuesday that Rose is 100%.
The Falcons bombarded the Tommies with shots. BGSU had 34 shots on goal in the game.
St. Thomas senior Peter Thome had 29 saves in the game.
The only player to have a multi-point game was St. Thomas freshman Cameron Recchi. He had a goal and an assist in the game.
The two teams will face-off again Saturday at St. Thomas. A win tomorrow can propel the Falcons to third in the CCHA standings. Puck is set to drop at 8:07 p.m.