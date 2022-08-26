The Bowling Green State University hockey program has announced the addition of three senior transfers to the 2022-23 roster.
Forward Chase Gresock and defensemen Hunter Lellig and Zach Vinnell will join the Falcons this fall.
Gresock will utilize his extra year of eligibility after spending three seasons with Merrimack and one with Miami.
Lellig, also utilizing his extra year of eligibility, spent four seasons with Minnesota-Duluth. Vinnell has two years of eligibility left following a three-year stint at Merrimack.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gresock, from Powell, Ohio, enters his fifth season of college hockey with 99 games played, tallying 35 goals and 38 assists for 73 points.
His goals total ranks eighth among active NCAA players, tied with Falcon senior Alex Barber.
Gresock began his career at Merrimack, totaling 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points in 78 games. He was named a team captain in two of his three seasons as a Warrior, earning January 2019 Hockey East Rookie of the Month.
As a freshman, he led Merrimack with 24 points (11G, 13A), tallying a hat trick against RPI on Nov. 30, 2019. At the end of the season, he was named to the 2019 Hockey East All-Rookie Team.
Gresock transferred to Miami for the 2021-22 season, playing 21 games and finishing the year with nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points.
He notched three multi-goal performances as a RedHawk, including one in Slater Family Ice Arena (Oct. 23, 2021). Gresock also recorded three assists in Miami’s 5-4 win over No. 18 Omaha on Feb. 11, 2022.
He spent three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, accumulating 77 points across 131 games.
The 6-2, 195-pound Lellig, from Waterloo, Iowa, also enters his fifth season at the collegiate level, playing 98 games in four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth.
He appeared in every game the last two seasons and has a career line of two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.
The Bulldogs earned a berth in the NCAA tournament in three of his four seasons, with the outlier being 2020, when the tournament was canceled.
Lellig played in five NCAA tournament games, helping the Bulldogs win a national championship in 2019. UMD also won two NCHC tournament championships with Lellig on the roster, first in 2019 and then in 2022.
In 2021, Lellig was named to the NCAA Fargo Regional All-Tournament team after logging an assist and finishing plus-two in UMD’s five overtime win over North Dakota, the longest game in NCAA hockey tournament history.
He was an NCHC All-Conference Academic selection in 2021 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business from Minnesota-Duluth.
He spent two seasons in the USHL with the Waterloo Blackhawks, registering 15 points in 68 games.
The 6-1, 185-pound Vinnell, from Cochrane, Alberta, joins the Falcons with two years of eligibility remaining, playing his first three seasons at Merrimack.
Through 84 games, he earned 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists). He notched career-bests in points (16), goals (4) and assists (12) last season, recording a hat trick against Boston University on Oct. 23.
He was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week twice and helped the Warriors improve by 12 wins in 2021-22. Vinnell and Gresock played together at Merrimack from 2019-2021.
Vinnell was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team three times and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
He will join Gresock and Lellig in pursuing his master’s degree at the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business. Prior to his collegiate career, Vinnell played three seasons with the Camrose Kodiaks of the AJHL. He played 172 games for the Kodiaks, logging 25 goals and 96 assists.
His total of 121 points is the most by a defenseman in franchise history. Vinnell, a native of Cochrane, Alberta, participated in the NHL Development Camp hosted by the Edmonton.