Ty Eigner

File. BGSU's head hockey coach, Ty Eigner, looks on while playing Miami. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University hockey program has announced the addition of three senior transfers to the 2022-23 roster.

Forward Chase Gresock and defensemen Hunter Lellig and Zach Vinnell will join the Falcons this fall.

0
0
0
0
0