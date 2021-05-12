After winning yet another Mid-American Conference championship, the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team continues to earn honors. The Falcons have landed two first-team players on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team.
Nikki Cox and Madi Wolfbauer were named to the first team, becoming the third and fourth all-region first-team selections in program history, while Lili Berg and Kennedy White were named to the all-region second team.
Cox is just the third two-time all-region selection in BGSU history, joining her former teammates Maureen Kennedy and Chelsee Washington.
The 2020-21 academic year marks the first time in program history that the Falcons have had two all-region first-team selections.
“I am really pleased for the four women that have been selected to the all-region team,” said BGSU head coach Jimmy Walker. “They have all done really well during a difficult year and they are deserving of this recognition. It speaks a lot about the success of the team when players receive postseason awards. It’s a first for the program to have two players placed on the first team in the same season, which is awesome for our program.”
BGSU’s total of four all-region honorees is the second-highest in program history. The Falcons had never had more than two all-region selections (in 2005) prior to landing a school-record five players in 2018, and BG had three more players named to the team in 2019. The 2005, ‘18 and ‘19 teams all saw the Falcons win both the Mid-American Conference regular-season and tournament titles.