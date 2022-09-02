ATHENS, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams open their respective 2022 campaigns at the Bobcat Invite, hosted by Ohio University, today.
The 2022 Bobcat Invite will be held at the Ohio University Golf Course. The women and men will both run a 5-kilometer race.
The Falcons will join athletes from five other universities. Five of the six programs hail from the Mid-American Conference, as Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State, and Akron join the hosts in Athens.
Fairmont State will represent the Division II Mountain East Conference to round out the field. The Bobcat Invite marks the season opener for all the teams.
“Our men put a lot of work in over the track season and summer to prove to the conference we can make an impact in the postseason,” BGSU men’s coach Kelly Leatherman said. “We have a handful of returners and impactful newcomers within our roster. It’s going to be a great opportunity to see where we are at and get the body ready for the racing season ahead.”
Seniors Cesar Arellano and A.J. Haffa lead the way for the men’s squad, which is returning eight of 12 runners from 2021.
Arellano captured two top three finishes last season, while Haffa earned personal bests in the 5K, 8K, and 10K as a junior.
Bowling Green also returns five juniors and a sophomore while adding three freshmen.
Nine members of the BGSU women’s team will return. Kailee Perry, who captured the 2020 Mid-American Conference title, and Katerina Shuble, a 2021 All-MAC second team honoree, headline a five-member senior class.
The Falcons also welcome five freshmen, while two juniors and two sophomores round out the roster.
The women’s team received a 12th place spot in the Great Lakes Region preseason rankings, which were released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Aug. 30.
Bowling Green earned the third highest ranking in the MAC, only trailing Toledo (sixth) and Miami (10th).
The Falcons finished 14th in the final rankings of 2021 following a fourth-place finish at the MAC Championships and their best mark at the Great Lakes Regionals (14th) since 2015.
The Falcons will compete in their first home meet of the season when they host the Mel Brodt Collegiate Open on Sept. 16 at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course. The meet will open with the women’s 6k at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s 8k at 6:05 p.m.