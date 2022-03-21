YPSILANTI, Mich. – With a team score of 192.550, the Bowling Green State University gymnastics team (2-13) placed seventh at the 2022 MAC Championship. The 2022 event was hosted Saturday at Eastern Michigan’s Gervin GameAbove Center.
Central Michigan won the championship with a score of 196.275, just beating out Northern Illinois (196.125). Western Michigan rounds out the top finishers in third place with a score of 196.075.
Taylor Jensen paced the BGSU effort, finishing No. 6 in the all-around with a score of 39.075. That was the highest individual performance for the Falcons in any of the events.
Inside the Scoresheet.
• Sydney Bennett had a PR in the vault with a 9.800, which was the ninth-best score in the meet on vault
• Lily Harsch tied a PR on bars with 9.800
• Jensen’s 39.075 in the all-around tied for her third-best mark in the event this season
• BGSU opened on the bars (47.750) and beam (48.725) before its first bye
• BGSU finished the meet on floor (47.225) and then vault (48.850)
• BGSU’s vault score (48.850) was its second-best of the season