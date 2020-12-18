The Bowling Green State University gymnastics team received seven votes in the initial Women’s College Gymnastics Association poll leading into the start of the 2021 season.
Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Michigan were the top five vote-getters in the preseason poll. BGSU was one of six Mid-American Conference programs to earn votes in the poll, led by Central Michigan with 81 points.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Falcon Gymnastics is looking strong for the 2021 season,” head coach Kerrie Turner, now in her 14th season leading the program, said. “I am so impressed with the grit and determination I am seeing daily in training and in the classroom, from our student-athletes.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Jan. 17 at Kent State. The Falcons have nine regular season meets on the slate, leading up to the Mid-American Conference Championship on March 20. BGSU’s home schedule will begin Feb. 5 vs. Central Michigan. As with all schedules during the 2020-21 school year, meets are subject to change and fans should visit BGSUFalcons.com for updates.
“With new variables, it was difficult to know just how much time it would take to get our team safely back to training and then progressing towards routines,” Turner said. “I have no doubt that the incredible progress our staff has seen is directly related to the commitment and dedication our gymnasts have to excellence in their training, mindset, and communication. We are ready to compete and our goals have shifted from getting back to gymnastics, to striving to have consistent line-ups on every event and contending for the MAC Championship.”