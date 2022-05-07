Competing with southern NCAA Division I golf programs has always been challenging for programs in the snow belt.
Now, Bowling Green State University men’s golf coach John Powers and women’s coach Erin Fahey are grateful to have a dedicated space inside the confines of Doyt L. Perry Stadium for their players to develop their game during the winter months.
Powers, a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green State University, was named head coach of the BGSU men’s golf program in January 2018.
Fahey, also a BGSU alum who virtually owns the record book from her days as a player, was named women’s golf coach on Jan. 12.
As former Falcons, both recognize that taking advantage of technology can help golfers develop their game during the colder winter months.
The Falcon Golf Training Center, originally installed in 2009, features a state-of-the-art putting green, Trackman simulator system, team lounge and locker room.
Beyond the practice opportunities, this space seeks to provide a full student-athlete experience for golfers at BGSU and serves as a great recruiting tool.
Gifts to the Men’s and Women’s Golf Enhancement Fund will provide for upgrades to team lounge furniture, additional training equipment and a second simulator system for the other bay.
“It’s just such a good spot for both teams to be able to get plenty of practice in over the wintertime,” Powers said. “You can work on the full swing, putting and chipping and pitching, so pretty much every area of the game we can do a good bit of practicing.”
Training center is the equalizer
The BGSU men’s team has already traveled this winter and early spring to compete at the Bahamas Invitational, the Border Olympics (Laredo, Texas), the Colleton River Collegiate (South Carolina) and the Missouri Tiger Invitational.
The women’s team went to the Mid-American Play Challenge in Florida, the Rio Verde Invitational (Arizona), the HBU Husky Invitational (Texas) and Nevel Meade Collegiate (Kentucky) this season.
Those events gave the BGSU players a chance during the colder months to practice, golf and compete in warmer weather, but the student-athletes must return to BG to attend school, also.
Players at top southern universities can continue playing outdoors while attending classes. The training center is the equalizer, Powers and Fahey said.
“It is certainly a need. What has happened ever since it first opened in 2009, the players just have the ability to practice a lot more during the winter. We have a space that is exclusively ours that the students use,” Powers said.
“When you have 20 students sharing it, it is occupied virtually all day, every day, from 7 or 8 in the morning to 9 or 10 p.m.
“Before we had this facility, we had to share resources on campus — which was very nice that we had access to the field house to hit some golf balls and some wedge shots. However, we were very limited to the standpoint of how much time we could spend.
“So, we only had an hour or two, a couple days per week at that point. So, we’ve gone from only a handful of hours per week able to practice indoors during the winter to as much as the NCAA rules will permit now. That is a huge benefit,” Powers continued.
“The players love the game, and they want to be out at practice, in the facility, and so you can’t picture a better place to get some practice in during the wintertime, especially without having another resource in town available.”
Powers noted that there is not a three-story heated driving range within a couple minutes-drive, either, like you might see when driving through suburban Cleveland.
“Those have become hugely popular in the big cities,” Powers said. “It’s not like there is another open public facility available that is five minutes down the road that they can even pay to use.
“There is just not any other facility available, so that is why it is so important that we build an indoor space and a very good indoor space for our students.”
A training room, study hall, hang out place
If you love golf, you can see why collegiate players like to hang out there, too. It’s state-of-the-art simulator technology at its best — but not like simulators you would find in a sports bar.
“As it is set up right now, we also have another hitting bay next to that. It’s not a simulator at this time. It has a couple spots to hit golf balls, one with feedback from the latest technology that is out there,” Powers said.
“It is the best that you can get. On the other half, it is a putting green that is about 1,500 square feet with a good amount of space around the outside to put mats down to hit shots onto it, if we want to do that.”
It is not just a place for players to practice, but also a place to hang out, relax and study.
“Also, it allows the guys and girls to take a break if they have to take a rest or open their computer to work on some schoolwork or to wait their turn because it is very busy in there all the time when the cold months are going,” Powers said.
If you have not been keeping up with the progression of golf training, there is a weight room nearby, too. That is a huge part of the game today.
“It’s very convenient for the students to get out and get their practice in. We have the weight room at the Sebo (Athletic) Center right next door, so it’s kind of a one-stop shop for the winter months for our kids,” Powers said.
Much of the costs have been absorbed by the Men’s and Women’s Golf Enhancement Funds.
“I would assume when it was being first being put together, I don’t know the specific of the numbers, but I was told it was around $100,000 to initially put that together,” Powers said.
“Since I’ve been back at Bowling Green in 2018, we have done, I would say, about $70,000 to $80,000 worth of renovations and upgrades to our existing space.”